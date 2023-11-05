Montana State Routs Northern Arizona 45-21 for 25th Straight Home Win

BOZEMAN – Tommy Mellott passed for a touchdown and rushed for another, Julius Davis added two touchdowns on the ground and Montana State beat Northern Arizona 45-21 on Saturday.

Montana State (7-2, 5-1 Big Sky) won its 25th straight game at home. The Bobcats were coming off their first league loss since 2021, a 24-21 defeat at Idaho.

Mellott was 12 of 18 for 126 yards and he carried 10 times for 107 yards for Montana State. Scottre Humphrey and Sean Chambers each had a touchdown on the ground as the Bobcats totaled 343 yards rushing and five scores.

Blake Stillwell led the Montana State defense with an interception early in the third quarter to keep the 28-7 lead. It was his second interception of the season.

Northern Arizona (3-6, 3-3) had just 254 total yards.

Angel H Flores threw for 97 yards, and he added a rushing touchdown for NAU.