Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $625,000

Kalispell

Where: 162 Silvertip Tr.

Price: $627,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,371

This home in Silverbrook Estates has a fantastic ranch-style floor plan with a thoughtful design to capture maximum natural light. It features large windows, stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace, granite counters and a bright open kitchen. It also has underground sprinklers, a fenced backyard and heated two-car garage. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30015769

Whitefish

Where: 101 Murray Ave.

Price: $644,000

What: Two-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 1,148

This adorable bungalow-style home in the heart of Whitefish sits at the end of a road and borders a park. It features a huge deck, freshly paved driveway and new privacy fence. Just a short distance to downtown, the golf course and Whitefish Lake. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30014789

Columbia Falls

Where: 140 N. Hilltop Rd.

Price: $625,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,496

This beautiful 1-acre property outside of Columbia Falls is fully landscaped and has established trees, underground sprinklers, sizable storage shed and detached in-law apartment. The home also has a newly finished basement and the property is zoned for vacation rentals. RE/MAX Glacier Country

MLS Number: 30014962

Lakeside

Where: 120 Walker Ln.

Price: $650,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,600

Enjoy outstanding views of Flathead Lake and the Swan Mountain Ranger from this 1.79-acre parcel in Lakeside. This home has been meticulously cared for home and has a detached two-car garage. The home is within walking distance from Lakeside and all its amenities. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty

MLS Number: 30013753

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].