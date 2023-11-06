Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $625,000

Kalispell
Where: 162 Silvertip Tr.
Price: $627,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,371
This home in Silverbrook Estates has a fantastic ranch-style floor plan with a thoughtful design to capture maximum natural light. It features large windows, stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace, granite counters and a bright open kitchen. It also has underground sprinklers, a fenced backyard and heated two-car garage. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30015769
Whitefish
Where: 101 Murray Ave.
Price: $644,000
What: Two-bedroom, one-bath home
Square Feet: 1,148
This adorable bungalow-style home in the heart of Whitefish sits at the end of a road and borders a park. It features a huge deck, freshly paved driveway and new privacy fence. Just a short distance to downtown, the golf course and Whitefish Lake. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30014789
Columbia Falls
Where: 140 N. Hilltop Rd.
Price: $625,000
What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 2,496
This beautiful 1-acre property outside of Columbia Falls is fully landscaped and has established trees, underground sprinklers, sizable storage shed and detached in-law apartment. The home also has a newly finished basement and the property is zoned for vacation rentals. RE/MAX Glacier Country
MLS Number: 30014962
Lakeside
Where: 120 Walker Ln.
Price: $650,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,600
Enjoy outstanding views of Flathead Lake and the Swan Mountain Ranger from this 1.79-acre parcel in Lakeside. This home has been meticulously cared for home and has a detached two-car garage. The home is within walking distance from Lakeside and all its amenities. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty
MLS Number: 30013753
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].
Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.
Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.