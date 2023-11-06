Glacier Rolls Through Quarterfinals

Jackson Presley tossed four touchdown passes — all in the second half — Kash Goicoechea returned his third kick return of the season for a TD and Kobe Dorcheus scored three times as the high-powered Wolfpack (9-1) pulled away from the Spartans (6-5) with a 29-0 second half to move into the semifinals.

Alex Hausmann did his part on the defensive side with two interceptions, including one in the end zone. Goicoechea’s return covered 89 yards and gave Glacier a 14-6 first-quarter lead.

A 39-yard pass from Danny Sirmon, making his first start at quarterback, to Grady Walker brought Sentinel within two points before Rhett Measure booted his second field goal of the season, a 27-yarder, for a 17-12 lead at intermission. But Presley fired all three scoring strikes in a 25-0 third quarter for Glacier, which entered the game averaging 42 points per outing. Dorcheus ran for a 3-yard score and caught 17- and 21-yard scoring strikes from Pressley, who finished 17-for-23 for 311 yards via the air.

Sentinel pulled within 7-6 on a 1-yard run in the opening quarter by Ryan Haidle. Walker, who has committed to Montana for football, caught 12 passes for 136 yards.

The Wolfpack earned their eighth semifinal berth and are 13-1 all-time at home in the postseason. They will face Bozeman Gallatin (9-1) for a chance at a championships berth.