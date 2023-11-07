fbpx
Lifestyle

Primal Chemistry

Embrace the shoulder season with these timeless styles for your fall wardrobe

By Chelsea Martini
Photo by Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Styling: Chelsea Martini, Rollins

Photography: Hunter D’Antuono, Kalispell

Models: Claire Christensen & Jessica Nelson

What Jess is Wearing

Vintage Western Shirt

$7.99

Salvation Army

Kalispell

Black Denim Levi’s

$9.99

Salvation Army

Kalispell

Colleen Cordero Leather Choker

$185

Wilderness Outpost

Greenough

Navajo silver bead and turquoise necklace

$315

CMartini Jewelry

Rollins

Felt Hat

$56

Murdoch’s

Kalispell

Details

Black Wood Frame

$35

Coyote

Columbia Falls

Photo by Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

What Claire is Wearing

Hunter Original Tall Rain Boots

$30

Goodwill

Kalispell

Vintage Red Skirt

$55

Coyote

Columbia Falls

1970s Sequin Tube Top 

$45

Coyote

Columbia Falls

Photo by Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Armani Trench Coat

$395

Coyote

Columbia Falls

Long Beaded Turquoise Necklace

$15

Salvation Army

Kalispell

Vintage Silver and Turquoise Necklace

$175

Southside Consignment

Kalispell

Details

Armani Umbrella

$17

Southside Consignment

Kalispell

