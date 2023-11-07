Primal Chemistry

Styling: Chelsea Martini, Rollins
Photography: Hunter D’Antuono, Kalispell
Models: Claire Christensen & Jessica Nelson
What Jess is Wearing
Vintage Western Shirt
$7.99
Salvation Army
Kalispell
Black Denim Levi’s
$9.99
Salvation Army
Kalispell
Colleen Cordero Leather Choker
$185
Wilderness Outpost
Greenough
Navajo silver bead and turquoise necklace
$315
CMartini Jewelry
Rollins
Felt Hat
$56
Murdoch’s
Kalispell
Details
Black Wood Frame
$35
Coyote
Columbia Falls
What Claire is Wearing
Hunter Original Tall Rain Boots
$30
Goodwill
Kalispell
Vintage Red Skirt
$55
Coyote
Columbia Falls
1970s Sequin Tube Top
$45
Coyote
Columbia Falls
Armani Trench Coat
$395
Coyote
Columbia Falls
Long Beaded Turquoise Necklace
$15
Salvation Army
Kalispell
Vintage Silver and Turquoise Necklace
$175
Southside Consignment
Kalispell
Details
Armani Umbrella
$17
Southside Consignment
Kalispell