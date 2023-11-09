Troy Man Killed After Driving into Savage Lake

A 64-year-old Troy man died after he drove his Honda Ridgeline into Savage Lake near MT Highway 56 in Lincoln County, according to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP).

The motorist was traveling eastbound on a Savage Lake fishing access road when he drove into the water and was fully submerged.

The driver was located inside his vehicle approximately five days after he was reported missing. The time and date of the incident are unknown, according to MHP.

Drugs and alcohol are suspected. MHP is investigating the accident.