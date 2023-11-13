Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $1.2 Million

Kalispell

Where: 36 Gray Hawk Ct.

Price: $1,195,000

What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 3,169

No detail was overlooked in this truly special property that radiates with warmth and light and is perfect for entertaining inside and out. Enjoy views of the Swan Mountains and Whitefish Mountain Resort. The home features an oversized three-car garage, beautiful landscaping, a walk-in shelved pantry and open kitchen. National Parks Realty

MLS Number: 30015462

Whitefish

Where: 707 Twin Lakes Rd.

Price: $1,195,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,852

This beautiful home in a peaceful setting sits on 5.39 acres bordering National Forest land. The spacious property has a master bedroom on both floors and there is a finished space above the garage that would be perfect for a short-term rental, guest apartment or office. The lot is set up for horses. RE/MAX Rocky Mountain Real Estate

MLS Number: 30011046

Kalispell

Where: 11 Sperry Way

Price: $1,199,000

What: Four-bedroom, five-bath home

Square Feet: 4,127

This home exudes country living on a 0.86-acre lot close to the city. The unique property is in a beautifully landscaped setting and includes a charming guesthouse. The home features an amazing kitchen, bright dining area, theater room and attached three-car garage. The detached guesthouse would be perfect for a relative or caretaker. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30011650

Whitefish

Where: 142 Granite Dr.

Price: $1,197,500

What: Five-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,522

This immaculate modern farmhouse style home sits on an oversized lot and is adjacent to a park. It has a spacious, open concept floor plan with modern finishes. The home features stainless steel appliances, a covered front porch and back patio, oversized garage and large storage shed. Revel Real Estate

MLS Number: 30004828

