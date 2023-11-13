Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $1.2 Million

Kalispell
Where: 36 Gray Hawk Ct.
Price: $1,195,000
What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home
Square Feet: 3,169
No detail was overlooked in this truly special property that radiates with warmth and light and is perfect for entertaining inside and out. Enjoy views of the Swan Mountains and Whitefish Mountain Resort. The home features an oversized three-car garage, beautiful landscaping, a walk-in shelved pantry and open kitchen. National Parks Realty
MLS Number: 30015462
Whitefish
Where: 707 Twin Lakes Rd.
Price: $1,195,000
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,852
This beautiful home in a peaceful setting sits on 5.39 acres bordering National Forest land. The spacious property has a master bedroom on both floors and there is a finished space above the garage that would be perfect for a short-term rental, guest apartment or office. The lot is set up for horses. RE/MAX Rocky Mountain Real Estate
MLS Number: 30011046
Kalispell
Where: 11 Sperry Way
Price: $1,199,000
What: Four-bedroom, five-bath home
Square Feet: 4,127
This home exudes country living on a 0.86-acre lot close to the city. The unique property is in a beautifully landscaped setting and includes a charming guesthouse. The home features an amazing kitchen, bright dining area, theater room and attached three-car garage. The detached guesthouse would be perfect for a relative or caretaker. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30011650
Whitefish
Where: 142 Granite Dr.
Price: $1,197,500
What: Five-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,522
This immaculate modern farmhouse style home sits on an oversized lot and is adjacent to a park. It has a spacious, open concept floor plan with modern finishes. The home features stainless steel appliances, a covered front porch and back patio, oversized garage and large storage shed. Revel Real Estate
MLS Number: 30004828
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].
