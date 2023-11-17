Class AA Football Championship: Bozeman Wins State Title by Outlasting Glacier

BOZEMAN — Quarterback Kellen Harrison threw for four touchdowns, ran for the fifth and had an interception as the Bozeman Hawks won their seventh Class AA football championship Friday night by outlasting Kalispell Glacier 35-27 at Van Winkle Stadium.

Harrison connected with Quaid Ash on two TD passes, including a desperation 27-yarder on third-and-24 with 1:49 remaining to provide the final eight-point cushion on the way to the Hawks’ fourth title in 10 years.

Glacier (10-2) had one last shot at scoring a touchdown and tying with a two-point conversion, but Ash intercepted a Jackson Presley pass on the Bozeman 28-yard line with 40 seconds to play.

Kash Goicoechea helped keep the Wolfpack even with three touchdown runs, of 12, 5 and 1 yards. A 76-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Presley to Rhett Measure brought Glacier within a point at 28-27 with 7:55 to play, but Measure’s extra-point attempt was blocked.

Bozeman then embarked on a six-minute drive to build the lead to eight.

Harrison put Bozeman (12-0) on the board with a 34-yard run in the first quarter to knot the game at 7-all. He also connected with Brady Casagranda from 19 yards and Cade Holzer from 29, the latter giving the Hawks a 28-21 lead with 3:25 left in the third quarter.

The game was tied at 7-7, 14-14 and 21-21.Glacier, which won its only title in 2014, allowed its highest point total of the season.

