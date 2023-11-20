Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $900,000

Lakeside

Where: 292 Spurwing Lp.

Price: $875,900

What: Five-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,310

This stunning new build in the well-established Spurwing neighborhood in Lakeside has a beautiful open plan with high-end finishes throughout. The home features A/C, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and butler’s pantry. Just minutes from Flathead Lake. Montana Real Estate Associates

MLS Number: 30010491

Kalispell

Where: 333 Forest Edge Tr.

Price: $894,000

What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 2,360

This gorgeous custom-built home in the Glacier Ranch subdivision has a stunning great room, high-end granite in the kitchen and custom shelving in the pantry. It also features a slate fireplace, underground sprinklers and extra parking. The large garage has epoxy flooring, 18-foot garage doors and is wired for an electric car. Glacier Real Estate of Montana

MLS Number: 30014433

Kalispell

Where: 79 Fox Den Lp.

Price: $875,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath bath

Square Feet: 3,102

This meticulously kept home includes large windows that allow abundant natural night and frame the mountain views. The home features two spacious living areas, ample amounts of cabinet space and a large kitchen island. The property has beautiful landscaping and the backyard is an amazing space for entertaining. RE/MAX Mountain View

MLS Number: 30014904

Whitefish

Where: 262 Boulders Rd.

Price: $899,000

What: Two-bedroom, two-bath condo

Square Feet: 1,022

This Quarry property is zoned for short-term rentals and comes fully furnished, making it a prime investment opportunity. The home includes a carport, additional storage, radiant heated floors and a terrace deck with incredible views of Whitefish Mountain Resort. The clubhouse has a pool, hot tub and gym. Century 21 Deaton and Company Real Estate

MLS Number: 30013963

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].