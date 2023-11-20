Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $900,000

Lakeside
Where: 292 Spurwing Lp.
Price: $875,900
What: Five-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,310
This stunning new build in the well-established Spurwing neighborhood in Lakeside has a beautiful open plan with high-end finishes throughout. The home features A/C, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and butler’s pantry. Just minutes from Flathead Lake. Montana Real Estate Associates
MLS Number: 30010491
Kalispell
Where: 333 Forest Edge Tr.
Price: $894,000
What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home
Square Feet: 2,360
This gorgeous custom-built home in the Glacier Ranch subdivision has a stunning great room, high-end granite in the kitchen and custom shelving in the pantry. It also features a slate fireplace, underground sprinklers and extra parking. The large garage has epoxy flooring, 18-foot garage doors and is wired for an electric car. Glacier Real Estate of Montana
MLS Number: 30014433
Kalispell
Where: 79 Fox Den Lp.
Price: $875,000
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath bath
Square Feet: 3,102
This meticulously kept home includes large windows that allow abundant natural night and frame the mountain views. The home features two spacious living areas, ample amounts of cabinet space and a large kitchen island. The property has beautiful landscaping and the backyard is an amazing space for entertaining. RE/MAX Mountain View
MLS Number: 30014904
Whitefish
Where: 262 Boulders Rd.
Price: $899,000
What: Two-bedroom, two-bath condo
Square Feet: 1,022
This Quarry property is zoned for short-term rentals and comes fully furnished, making it a prime investment opportunity. The home includes a carport, additional storage, radiant heated floors and a terrace deck with incredible views of Whitefish Mountain Resort. The clubhouse has a pool, hot tub and gym. Century 21 Deaton and Company Real Estate
MLS Number: 30013963
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].
