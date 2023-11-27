Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $575,000

Bigfork

Where: 222 Log Yard Ct.

Price: $580,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath townhouse

Square Feet: 1,709

This well-maintained townhome features a two-car garage, open floor plan, vaulted ceilings stainless steel appliances and granite counters. The backyard has a covered patio, low-maintenance landscaping and a privacy fence. Located in the popular Mill Creek at Bigfork Landing community. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana

MLS Number: 30013172

Columbia Falls

Where: 891 Saint Andrews Dr.

Price: $590,000

What: Two-bedroom, two-bath townhouse

Square Feet: 1,536

Enjoy golf course living in this lovely townhouse situated along the 13th fairway at the scenic Meadow Lake Golf Course. The home has an open-concept layout and was thoughtfully designed for entertaining. The property comes fully furnished and includes a gas fireplace and expansive loft space. P3 & Associates

MLS Number: 30015148

Kalispell

Where: 179 Palmer Dr.

Price: $560,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath bath

Square Feet: 1,760

This Village Greens Golf Course home is move-in ready, has an open floor plan and golf course and mountain views. It also features a chef’s kitchen, gas fireplace and large windows. This is the first time the home has been on the market and it is in a great location. NextHome Northwest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30010497

Kalispell

Where: 125 Silvertip Tr.

Price: $589,000

What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,212

This meticulously maintained Silverbrook Estates home has an open floor plan and features upgraded finishes throughout, including quartz counters, custom window coverings, modern lighting fixtures and top-of-the-line appliances. It also has a fireplace, private patio and landscaped gardens. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30013526

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].