Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $575,000

Bigfork
Where: 222 Log Yard Ct.
Price: $580,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath townhouse
Square Feet: 1,709
This well-maintained townhome features a two-car garage, open floor plan, vaulted ceilings stainless steel appliances and granite counters. The backyard has a covered patio, low-maintenance landscaping and a privacy fence. Located in the popular Mill Creek at Bigfork Landing community. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana
MLS Number: 30013172
Columbia Falls
Where: 891 Saint Andrews Dr.
Price: $590,000
What: Two-bedroom, two-bath townhouse
Square Feet: 1,536
Enjoy golf course living in this lovely townhouse situated along the 13th fairway at the scenic Meadow Lake Golf Course. The home has an open-concept layout and was thoughtfully designed for entertaining. The property comes fully furnished and includes a gas fireplace and expansive loft space. P3 & Associates
MLS Number: 30015148
Kalispell
Where: 179 Palmer Dr.
Price: $560,000
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath bath
Square Feet: 1,760
This Village Greens Golf Course home is move-in ready, has an open floor plan and golf course and mountain views. It also features a chef’s kitchen, gas fireplace and large windows. This is the first time the home has been on the market and it is in a great location. NextHome Northwest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30010497
Kalispell
Where: 125 Silvertip Tr.
Price: $589,000
What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,212
This meticulously maintained Silverbrook Estates home has an open floor plan and features upgraded finishes throughout, including quartz counters, custom window coverings, modern lighting fixtures and top-of-the-line appliances. It also has a fireplace, private patio and landscaped gardens. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30013526
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].
