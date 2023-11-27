Kalispell Man Arrested in Lakeside Convenience Store Shooting

A 26-year-old Kalispell man was arrested late Friday night after allegedly shooting several rounds at a man who was sitting in his vehicle outside of a Lakeside convenience store, according to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO).

Luke Elliot Rutledge was booked in the Flathead County Detention Center following the incident.

FCSO deputies on Nov. 24 at 11:28 p.m. responded to multiple reports of a man, who authorities later identified as Rutledge, shooting rounds at another man who was sitting in his vehicle and using his cell phone in the parking lot of the Joe Blogz convenience store.

The victim fled to a bar across U.S. Highway 93 and called 911 while a bystander detained Rutledge.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said he did not know whether the victim sustained any injuries.

The Flathead County Attorney’s Office is reviewing the pending felony charges and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Flathead County Detective Division at (406) 758-5600.