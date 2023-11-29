Hungry Horse Man Arrested Following Vehicle Pursuit

A 42-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday morning following a vehicle pursuit involving multiple law enforcement agencies that began in Hungry Horse and ended in Columbia Falls, according to a Flathead County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) news release.

Michael Raymond Loncto of Hungry Horse was booked in the Flathead County Detention Center on pending charges of felony criminal endangerment and eluding peace officers.

FCSO deputies on Nov. 29 at approximately 2 a.m. responded to reports of a motorist, who was later identified as Loncto, driving a vehicle around Second Avenue South in Hungry Horse shooting a firearm.

Authorities located the vehicle and attempted to stop the suspect, who continued driving toward Columbia Falls.

Columbia Falls Police Department officers deployed spike strips near Second Avenue East and Loncto was taken into custody.