The Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act is the Product of Hard Work and Collaboration

Earlier this fall, fans of Montana’s public lands got a big win when the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act passed through committee in the U.S. Senate.



This bill is a pretty big deal. But don’t just take my word for it. Ask the more than 84% of Montanans that support the bill. From mountain bikers to loggers to hunters, a broad coalition of Montanans want to see the BCSA passed.



We took a big step forward thanks to Sen. Jon Tester’s strong leadership to clear this new milestone. This is one more example of Jon Tester leading to get good things done for our state.



Since 2017, Tester has championed the BCSA. He teamed up with folks on the ground to craft this bill, and worked with colleagues from both sides of the aisle to get it out the door — and soon we’ll see it on the floor of the U.S. Senate.



The BSCA is the product of decades of hard work and collaboration between ranchers, conservationists, recreationists, local government, and Montanans alike.



I want to thank Jon Tester for fighting to do the right thing for public lands.



Bill Avey

Helena