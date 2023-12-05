Take 5 Oil Change Drives into the Heart of Kalispell

Take 5 Oil Change has announced its newest location in Kalispell at 52 N. Main St. Located just north of downtown, the facility, operated by Last Best Oil Change, LLC, will have its grand opening on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 4 p.m., bringing fast, efficient, and top-quality car maintenance services to the Flathead Valley.

Ryan Schneider, franchise manager at Last Best Oil Change, LLC, is excited about the advantages of the chosen location.

“Our decision to be on Main Street, adjacent to the recently built Parkline Trail and across from the entrance to Super 1 Foods, positions us perfectly to serve the entire Flathead community,” Schneider said. “We love the character and sense of community within Kalispell, and we are eager to contribute to that by providing fast-turnaround oil change services.”

Photo courtesy of Take 5 Oil Change.

Community engagement and service are at the forefront of the franchisee’s mission. Schneider, having grown up in Lubbock, Texas, understands the importance of building camaraderie between a business and its customers. The new Take 5 Oil Change is committed to giving back to the community and is offering a $20 discount on all oil changes and a 25% discount to military veterans. Additionally, local businesses with more than three vehicles can join Take 5’s fleet program for free, receiving a minimum of 15% off each oil change.

“As our business grows, we are dedicated to becoming an integral part of the Kalispell community,” Schneider added.

The Take 5 Oil Change team plans to sponsor local youth sports teams, programs, and events, as well as volunteer at local shelters and charities. The franchise is open to ideas and welcomes community requests.

This Kalispell location marks the first of eight planned stores within the state of Montana, solidifying Last Best Oil Change, LLC as the exclusive franchisee for Take 5 Oil Change in the Treasure State.

Established in 1984, Take 5 Oil Change is a quick lube service featuring a unique drive-thru concept that allows customers to never leave the comfort of their car. The brand offers an on average 10-minute oil change service and ancillary services such as air filter replacement, wiper blade changes and coolant exchanges. Take 5 has more than 900 company-owned and franchised service centers throughout the United States and Canada. Take 5 Oil Change is a member of Driven Brands, the largest automotive services company in North America. For more information, visit www.take5.com/oil-change.

The above content is sponsored by Take 5 Oil Change. To learn more about sponsored content, email [email protected].