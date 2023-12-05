Winter’s Can’t-Miss Events

Montana Trolley Company Christmas Light Tours

Dec. 8 – 31 Downtown Kalispell

Enjoy a tour of historic downtown Kalispell’s holiday lights from the vantage point of a vintage trolley. Kalispell Trolley Company’s heated and enclosed trolleys offer the perfect place to sip hot chocolate and take in the holiday views. Tours are $15 per person, or private tours can be booked for $275. Find out more at montanatrolleyco.com.

New Year’s Eve Torchlight Parade and Fireworks

Dec. 31 Whitefish Mountain Resort

Say goodbye to 2023 with Whitefish Mountain Resort’s annual New Year’s Eve Torchlight Parade and Fireworks. Skiers descend the mountain carrying torches, creating a light show across the slopes. The parade will be followed by a fireworks display. Find out more by visiting skiwhitefish.com or calling (406) 862-2900.

John White Historical Speaker Series

Jan. 7 – Feb. 18 Northwest Montana History Museum, Kalispell

For 22 years, the Northwest Montana History Museum has gathered speakers to discuss Montana history during its John White Series. This winter, hear from Kate Kendall, a Glacier National Park grizzly bear expert; Mary Jane Bradbury, a storyteller and historic interpreter; Mariah Gladstone, a Blackfeet-Cherokee Babb resident who is working to revitalize Indigenous food knowledge; and Ron Brevik, who motorcycled across Montana’s many roads. Find out more by visiting nwmthistory.org or calling (406) 756-8381.

Whitefish Winter Carnival

Feb. 2 – 4 Downtown Whitefish

The 65th annual Whitefish Winter Carnival will kick off in earnest on the first Friday of February, offering an opportunity for locals and visitors to shake off the winter blues and celebrate the town’s history. Events include a “penguin plunge” in Whitefish Lake and the annual Grand Parade through downtown. Find out more at whitefishwintercarnival.com.

Cabin Fever Days

Feb. 9 – 11 Martin City, Hungry Horse, and Coram

Cabin Fever Days is an annual fundraiser that combines rowdy barstool ski races with an opportunity to support local nonprofits in the Badrock Canyon. Watch as eager competitors traverse down a snowy track on homemade contraptions made of barstools, some skis and a range of eclectic accessories. Events will take place across the Canyon. Find out more at cabinfeverdays.com.