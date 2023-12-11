Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $750,000

Kila

Where: 105 Mount Creek Dr.

Price: $775,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,812

This home situated on 8.4 acres offers a blend of rural charm and modern comfort. The living room features large windows and the well-appointed kitchen includes modern appliances, ample counter space and a convenient layout. The property has a seasonal creek that meanders through the landscape. Clearwater Montana Properties

MLS Number: 30016628

Bigfork

Where: 715 Doug Fir Circle

Price: $769,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,624

This ranch-style home on a beautifully landscaped lot has an open floor plan that creates a spacious and inviting atmosphere. The well-appointed kitchen has custom alder cabinetry and granite counters and updates throughout the home include new lighting and fresh paint. It also has an attached two-car garage and covered patio. National Parks Realty

MLS Number: 30005108

Bigfork

Where: 139 Foothill View Ln.

Price: $749,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 1,979

This enchanting cabin nestled in the woods sits on 2.56 acres and features breathtaking views of the Swan Mountains. It has a distinctive open living room with soaring ceilings, expansive windows and a stone-faced fireplace. The beautifully landscaped yard includes underground sprinklers, a fenced garden area and a chicken coop. Performance Real Estate

MLS Number: 30016424

Kalispell

Where: 380 Yodelin Ridge Rd.

Price: $749,900

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,176

This elegant ranch-style home sits on 1.17 acres on top of a hill overlooking the Flathead Valley below. It has vaulted ceilings, a stone fireplace, underground sprinklers and air conditioning. The cedar home also has spacious decking to enjoy the expansive views. Revel Real Estate

MLS Number: 30014623

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].