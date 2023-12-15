Sheriff’s Office Recovers 9 Pounds of Meth and Stolen Property in Kalispell

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is working with partners to conduct a federal investigation after deputies found $400,000 worth of methamphetamine and dozens of guns, brand new chainsaws and stolen tools yesterday at a Kalispell residence, according to a news release.

After obtaining a search warrant, FCSO deputies investigated a residence in the 2200 block of Whalebone Drive for stolen property where they found 9.3 pounds of meth and at least 81 guns, 30 new chainsaws, and a large amount of new tools – still in original boxes – that would fill a 26-foot U-Haul trailer, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office is partnering with Homeland Security Investigations, which will assist with the federal investigation and trafficking drugs and firearms.

“This could be part of a larger operation,” Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino stated in the press release.

Heino said his office is still taking inventory and recording serial numbers of the stolen items found on the property and officials will notify members of the community who have reported missing tools as evidence is processed.

“This case shows the dedication and commitment of our office from evidence techs and patrol to investigate those who are committing one of the most personal crimes that affect our community,” Heino said.

Heino said there is an increase in thefts during this time of year in the community and reminded the public to secure and record serial numbers on valuable belongings and to be observant of suspicious neighborhood activity.

“These steps greatly assist us in preventing theft and locating items after they are stolen,” Heino said.

The investigation is ongoing and arrests are pending.