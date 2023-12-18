Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $625,000

Bigfork
Where: 13837 Pine St.
Price: $625,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,722
This charming home in Bigfork’s Ridgewood subdivision sits on a 0.73-acre lot and has an open layout with many windows. The landscaping is a combination of manicured and natural with stunning rock outcroppings. The large deck provides a great outdoor space for relaxation and entertaining. Dean & Leininger, Inc.
MLS Number: 30014533
Kalispell
Where: 179 Arbour Dr.
Price: $625,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 2,304
This home is located in the desirable Country Estates neighborhood and sits on a spacious 0.49-acre lot. It features a double garage, attached shop, updated stainless steel appliances and premium window treatments. The exterior includes a new roof, siding, gutters and windows. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30013486
Kalispell
Where: 162 Silvertip Tr.
Price: $627,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,371
This home sits on a 0.3-acre lot, has a fantastic ranch-style floor plan and a two-car heated garage. It features a bright open kitchen, dining and living room area with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. The home also includes a gas fireplace, inviting patio and fully fenced backyard. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30015769
Bigfork
Where: 137 Sunrise Terrace
Price: $625,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,856
This charming Crestview home is located withing walking distance to the village of Bigfork and includes an open floor plan, fireplace and laundry room. The property features lush landscaping, a fenced backyard and an oversized covered deck. Recent upgrades include new decking, fencing and a roof. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty
MLS Number: 30008168
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].
