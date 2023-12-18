Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $625,000

Bigfork

Where: 13837 Pine St.

Price: $625,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,722

This charming home in Bigfork’s Ridgewood subdivision sits on a 0.73-acre lot and has an open layout with many windows. The landscaping is a combination of manicured and natural with stunning rock outcroppings. The large deck provides a great outdoor space for relaxation and entertaining. Dean & Leininger, Inc.

MLS Number: 30014533

Kalispell

Where: 179 Arbour Dr.

Price: $625,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,304

This home is located in the desirable Country Estates neighborhood and sits on a spacious 0.49-acre lot. It features a double garage, attached shop, updated stainless steel appliances and premium window treatments. The exterior includes a new roof, siding, gutters and windows. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30013486

Kalispell

Where: 162 Silvertip Tr.

Price: $627,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,371

This home sits on a 0.3-acre lot, has a fantastic ranch-style floor plan and a two-car heated garage. It features a bright open kitchen, dining and living room area with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. The home also includes a gas fireplace, inviting patio and fully fenced backyard. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30015769

Bigfork

Where: 137 Sunrise Terrace

Price: $625,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,856

This charming Crestview home is located withing walking distance to the village of Bigfork and includes an open floor plan, fireplace and laundry room. The property features lush landscaping, a fenced backyard and an oversized covered deck. Recent upgrades include new decking, fencing and a roof. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty

MLS Number: 30008168

