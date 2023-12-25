Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $1,500,000

Bigfork

Where: 151 Whisper Ridge Dr.

Price: $1,500,000

What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 2,654

Enjoy incredible Flathead Lake and Salish Mountain views from this remarkable property. The spacious home includes an additional 483 square feet of unfinished space and has over 30 windows that were replaced earlier this year. The home is situated just 200 feet from Flathead Lake. National Parks Realty

MLS Number: 30014150

Whitefish

Where: 5620 Highway 93 S.

Price: $1,495,000

What: Six-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 3,566

This one-of-a-kind property includes a custom home and two large shops on just over 4 acres with a seasonal creek running through it. The home has a private deck, a natural gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings. There is a secondary living quarters with two bedrooms and two baths. RE/MAX Rocky Mountain Real Estate

MLS Number: 30016030

Columbia Falls

Where: 31 Ridgeway Ct.

Price: $1,499,000

What: Five-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 2,599

New construction in the highly sought after Wood Ridge subdivision, this home has plenty of space and sits on over 1.5 acres in a forest-like setting. The home has stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, spacious kitchen and open living area with a gas fireplace. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30010357

Kalispell

Where: 292 Lake Blaine Dr.

Price: $1,497,000

What: Two-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 1,016

Enjoy 100 feet of Lake Blaine waterfront from this rustic A-frame cabin on 0.73 acres. The property truly captures the essence of the Montana wilderness with old growth pines and breathtaking views. The home has a wood stove, large windows and vaulted wooded ceilings. The property includes a dock and detached garage. Clearwater Montana Properties

MLS Number: 30013238

