Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $1,000,000

Whitefish

Where: 775 Salmon Run

Price: $999,999

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,152

Nestled in the heart of Whitefish, this inviting home has an open floor plan with a large newly remodeled kitchen. Boasting a great fenced backyard with garden boxes and storage shed, this home offers a retreat-like atmosphere with convenient access to the nearby Whitefish Lake through a state park. Century 21 Deaton and Company Real Estate

MLS Number: 30016867

Bigfork

Where: 99 Pierce Ln.

Price: $989,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,792

This home sits on 2.2 privately wooded acres close to downtown Bigfork and Flathead Lake and a has a proven short-term rental history. It has a spacious open floor plan with massive great room featuring a fireplace, pool table, dry bar and wine fridge. The kitchen has granite counters, large island, gas range and double ovens. NextHome Northwest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30016965

Kalispell

Where: 31 Robin St. S.

Price: $999,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,216

Situated on a meticulously maintained 1.25-acre lot, this home is on a quiet private road with panoramic views of the mountains. It has a modern, open-concept floor plan, expansive outdoor living space and a heated garage. There have been tasteful updates throughout and the home includes a hot tub. Windermere Real Estate

MLS Number: 30016213

Bigfork

Where: 185 Sylvan Dr.

Price: $980,000

What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 3,700

The home sits on 2.49 acres just two miles from the Village of Bigfork. It features an extra roomy floor plan, luxurious master suite and fully finished walkout basement with theater space. There is also a covered front porch, gear storage and an extra bonus space. National Parks Realty

MLS Number: 30015272

