Our Favorite Photography of 2023

Photographs convey what words cannot, which makes the two the perfect pairing in storytelling. While words can revive the past, detail the present, and sometimes even predict the future, the only way to make a photograph is in the moment, and every story is an assemblage of moments. Here is a selection of frames where time, space, and light came together just so, as seen through the lens of the Beacon in 2023.

Bridget Smith of Flathead High School and Madisyn Frazier of Glacier High School square off at the annual crosstown wrestling duel at Flathead High School in Kalispell on Jan. 19, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Professional whitewater kayaker Cheyenne Rogers pictured on the banks of the Clark Fork River in Missoula on Jan. 24, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

The 44th annual Barstool Ski Races in Martin City on Feb. 10, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Hoshigaki, or Japanese dried persimmons, dehydrate on strings in Stone Hill Kitchen in Bigfork on Jan. 29, 2023. The persimmons posses a sweet, honeyed flavor with notes of cinnamon and ginger, while the drying process lends the fruit a delightfully chewy, candied texture. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Marc Racicot, former governor of Montana, at his home in Missoula on Feb. 22, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Joe Senger ice fishes in Somers Bay on Flathead Lake on March 5, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

St. Patrick’s Day parade in downtown Kalispell on March 17, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Kiel Guffin shoots a .22 rifle as part of a Fish, Wildlife and Parks hunter education course at the Spring Brook Ranch in Kalispell on March 25, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

A gull sprints across the waters of Somers Beach on the north shore of Flathead Lake on April 1, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Whitefish Mountain Resort’s 16th annual pond skim on April 8, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon.

National Park Service crews clear snow from Going-to-the-Sun Road near Haystack Creek Falls in Glacier National Park on April 24, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Heavy equipment operator Mike Hudson stands by the auger of a snow blower parked along Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park on April 24, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

A windmill is reflected in the waters of a marsh along the Flathead River in Kalispell on April 12, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Cody Baur, owner of Coyote boutique of Columbia Falls, cruises down Montana Hwy 28 west of Elmo in a Mustang with his wares on May 1, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Rafters run the Swan River’s Wild Mile during the Bigfork White Water Festival on May 28, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

A silhouetted osprey in its nest along the north shore of Flathead Lake at sunset near Somers on June 6, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

A grizzly bear track in the mud along trail in the Cut Bank Area of Glacier National Park on June 1, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

A rainbow trout swims through a stream in the Marion area on June 11, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Flowers blossom along Bird Woman Pass above Hidden Lake in Glacier National Park on June 13, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Many Glacier and climb to Allen Mountain via the Snowmoon Basin in Glacier National Park on June 17, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Bighorn sheep munch on glacier lilies on Logan Pass in beneath Reynolds Mountain in Glacier National Park on June 13, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

A mountain goat is silhouetted on the slopes of Mount Cannon in Glacier National Park on June 13, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Connie Rippe, wife of Marine veteran Mike Rippe, places her hand on “The Wall That Heals,” a portable, three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on display at Glacier High School in Kalispell on June 22, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

The Blackfeet Nation releases a herd of bison into the wild near Babb on June 26, 2023, marking the first time bison have freely roamed the landscape in 150 years. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Marvin Weatherwax Jr., a Blackfeet leader and Montana legislator, pictured near Babb on June 26, 2023, where the tribe release a herd of bison to roam freely on the landscape. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Hank Williams Jr. performs at Under The Big Sky music festival in Whitefish, July 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Hank Williams Jr. fans at Under The Big Sky music festival in Whitefish, July 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Under The Big Sky music festival rodeo in Whitefish, July 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Canoeists on the Swan River at sunset on July 20, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Thistle Class Association National Championship sail boat race on Flathead Lake in Somers on July 21, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

The Niarada Fire burns through timber and prairie west of Elmo and north of Highway 28 on July 30, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

The sun sets through the smoke of the East Fork Fire near Olney on Aug. 18, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Laura Chenier swims in Yellow Bay on Flathead Lake on Aug. 7, 2023. Chenier made the first known swim of the widest section of the lake, swimming from Elmo to Yellow Bay. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

A skydiver parachutes into the drop zone at the Lost Prairie Boogie in Marion on Aug. 12, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Keegan Siebenaler of the Glacier Mountaineering Society climbs Reynolds Mountain in Glacier National Park on Aug. 10, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Shawn McDyre of Sun Hands Farm holds a cluster of chestnut mushrooms in Kalispell. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Steve Larson hikes along the ridge to the summit of Mount Gould in Glacier National Park on Sept. 9, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Andrea Nunez from Costa Rica, Joe Hauserman from Germany and Iris Aba Mae from The Philippines are pictured after becoming U.S. citizens at a naturalization ceremony at Lake McDonald in Glacier National Park on Sept. 29, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Aerial views of Libby and the Kootenay River on Oct. 4, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Fall colors around Pumpelly Pillar in the Two Medicine Area of Glacier National Park on Oct. 8, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Larch in the Essex area on Oct. 22, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Trick-or-treaters roam the streets of Kalispell on Oct. 31, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

An inversion as viewed from Blacktail Mountain on Nov. 18, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Olivia Genovese, Norah Schmidt and Isabelle Cooke of the Whitefish High School soccer team pictured in Kalispell on Nov. 29, 2023. Whitefish won the 2023 Class A state championship. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

A thick fog shrouds Kelly Rae’s gas station in Batavia on Dec. 6, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Army Air Force veteran Neil Holiday pets Stella the Clydesdale at the Montana Veterans’ Home in Columbia Falls on Dec. 13, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon