Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $515,000

Kalispell

Where: 260 Battle Ridge Dr.

Price: $525,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,494

This charming Kalispell home effortlessly blends comfort with warmth. It has an open-concept living space and well-appointed kitchen featuring custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and expansive counters. The home also includes a spacious master suite with a private bath. Montana Real Estate Associates

MLS Number: 30018497

Kalispell

Where: 1805 Bluestone

Price: $517,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 1,346

This beautiful property is located on a corner lot and includes a spacious backyard with privacy fence and fantastic outdoor living area. The well-maintained home features a new roof, updated HVAC, updated appliances and lots of windows. There is also a double garage, extra parking and unfinished basement. Flathead Valley Brokers

MLS Number: 30017079

Columbia Falls

Where: 20 Grace Rd.

Price: $515,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,928

This beautiful home nestled in a prime location offers the perfect blend of comfort and convenience. It has an inviting open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and large windows that provide lots of natural light. A deck offers a wonderful spot for outdoor dining and overlooks the fenced backyard. eXp Realty

MLS Number: 30014995

Lakeside

Where: 706 Stoner Lp.

Price: $521,000

What: Three-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 1,912

This condo is located in the heart of Lakeside and features beautiful Flathead Lake and mountain views. The large and well-maintained end unit includes multiple patios, a fenced backyard, fireplace and garage. Near the lake, restaurants, ski hill and downtown shops. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30012900

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].