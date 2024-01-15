Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $390,000

Kalispell

Where: 1209 Second Ave. E.

Price: $385,000

What: Two-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 864

This home is located in the heart of one of Kalispell’s best neighborhoods and is full of small-town character. It is in pristine condition with new carpet, roof, flooring, siding, windows and fresh interior and exterior paint. The home sits on a spacious corner lot and has an attached two-car garage. Century 21 Deaton and Company Real Estate

MLS Number: 30018556

Columbia Falls

Where: 810 Third Ave. E.

Price: $390,000

What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,040

This charming home close to downtown has an updated interior with beautiful new flooring and newer counters and appliances. It also has built-in cabinetry, a stone fireplace and a large fenced yard with a storage shed. Enjoy views of Teakettle and Columbia mountains. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana

MLS Number: 30018313

Columbia Falls

Where: 1574 Fran Lou Park Ln.

Price: $399,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath townhome

Square Feet: 1,620

This centrally located townhome has unique upgrades, including wood accents, custom light fixtures and flooring. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and two-tone cabinets. The property also has a fenced backyard, underground sprinklers, covered patio and custom shed. Century 21 Deaton and Company Real Estate

MLS Number: 30017032

Eureka

Where: 306 Second Ave. E.

Price: $380,000

What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,593

This beautiful home located on three city lots combines the charm of the 1900s with modern updates, including new flooring, renovated bathrooms and fresh paint. The basement has a versatile bonus room that could serve as an additional bedroom. The fenced backyard has a gazebo, hot tub and concrete patio. Engel & Volkers Western Frontier

MLS Number: 30016832

