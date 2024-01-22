Ingelfinger Top American in Swedish Nordic Race

Just days before leaving for her first European Nordic ski race, Whitefish High School senior Maeve Ingelfinger expressed two goals for her first overseas competition: have fun and “not get pummeled by the Swedish racers.”

Instead, Ingelfinger did some pummeling of her own on the groomed courses of Falun, Sweden. Representing the United States at the 2024 U18 Nordic Nations Cup, Ingelfinger delivered a standout performance in the 10-kilometer classic individual race, finishing fourth overall and top American. The Glacier Nordic Club star was less than 20 seconds away from breaking up a Swedish podium sweep.

While extreme weather force the cancellation of several races, including the skate distance rate and sprint heats, Ingelfinger also secured 28th position in the 1.2-kilometer classic sprint, “showcasing her ability to ski with power and quickness,” wrote the Glacier Nordic Club coaches on Facebook. “Her achievements reflect the prowess and diligence towards Nordic skiing. Glacier Nordic could not be more proud of her!”