What You Can Buy for About $750,000

Columbia Falls

Where: 3857 MT Highway 40 W.

Price: $749,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 3,990

This horse-ready property on more than 5 acres between Whitefish and Columbia Falls is fenced and has a large shop. The home has a partially finished basement and is plumbed for an additional bathroom. Bring your pets, equipment and business ideas to this truly Montana setting. National Parks Realty

MLS Number: 30014018

Kila

Where: 325 Third St.

Price: $739,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,433

This new mountain modern home is nestled among the trees and includes a designated office and versatile bonus room. The residence has an open floor plan, high ceilings and large windows that allow for plenty of natural lights and breathtaking views. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and sleek cabinetry. NextHome Northwest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30018246

Kalispell

Where: 654 Steel Bridge Rd.

Price: $735,000

What: Five-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 1,876

This quintessential farmstead boasts panoramic views and is adorned with a grove of 15 fruits trees. The home has five spacious bedrooms and blends traditional charm with modern comforts and the property has five diverse outbuildings. There is also an expansive deer-fenced garden. Montana Brokers, Inc.

MLS Number: 30013380

Bigfork

Where: 2031 Silvertip Dr.

Price: $739,000

What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,516

Enjoy simple elegance in this home that boasts privacy but is conveniently located just one mile from Bigfork and Flathead Lake. It features exquisite finishes, tall ceilings and a heated oversized double garage. The property also includes a heated shop and private hot tub area. David J. Heine & Associates

MLS Number: 30005430

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].