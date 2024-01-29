Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $1.4 Million

Columbia Falls

Where: 181 Hidden Meadows Ln.

Price: $1,400,000

What: Six-bedroom, five-bath home

Square Feet: 4,603

This spacious home sits on more than 5 acres just outside of Columbia Falls. It has two laundry rooms, multi-purpose areas and a huge bonus room above the garage with its own bathroom and entrance. The beautiful property is fenced and ready for horses or cattle. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana

MLS Number: 30018274

Kalispell

Where: 1287 Quarter Horse Ln.

Price: $1,400,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 4,566

This modern farmhouse is situated on 4.77 fenced country acres on a private paved road. It has an open floor plan with great views of Big Mountain and includes large bedrooms, a game room and triple garage. The property features a beautiful deck, chicken coop and hay storage. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30006437

Bigfork

Where: 275 N. Crestview Terrace

Price: $1,395,000

What: Three-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 3,753

This stunning home embodies the essence of Montana contemporary style. It features a spacious master suite, living room fireplace and chef’s kitchen adorned with high-end appliances, quartz counters and dining bar. There is also an expansive wrap-around deck that is great for entertaining and includes peek-a-boo views of Flathead Lake. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30016701

Kalispell

Where: 1335 Rolling Ridge Lp.

Price: $1,350,000

What: Five-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 4,202

Tucked away in the woods on 11 acres, this property offers plenty of privacy and amazing views of the Swan Mountain Range. The home has five bedrooms, a gated driveway and above ground pool and is just 20 minutes from Kalispell and Bigfork. Enjoy all the Flathead Valley has to offer. Engel & Volkers Western Frontier

MLS Number: 30015685

