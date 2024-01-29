Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $1.4 Million

Columbia Falls
Where: 181 Hidden Meadows Ln.
Price: $1,400,000
What: Six-bedroom, five-bath home
Square Feet: 4,603
This spacious home sits on more than 5 acres just outside of Columbia Falls. It has two laundry rooms, multi-purpose areas and a huge bonus room above the garage with its own bathroom and entrance. The beautiful property is fenced and ready for horses or cattle. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana
MLS Number: 30018274
Kalispell
Where: 1287 Quarter Horse Ln.
Price: $1,400,000
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 4,566
This modern farmhouse is situated on 4.77 fenced country acres on a private paved road. It has an open floor plan with great views of Big Mountain and includes large bedrooms, a game room and triple garage. The property features a beautiful deck, chicken coop and hay storage. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30006437
Bigfork
Where: 275 N. Crestview Terrace
Price: $1,395,000
What: Three-bedroom, four-bath home
Square Feet: 3,753
This stunning home embodies the essence of Montana contemporary style. It features a spacious master suite, living room fireplace and chef’s kitchen adorned with high-end appliances, quartz counters and dining bar. There is also an expansive wrap-around deck that is great for entertaining and includes peek-a-boo views of Flathead Lake. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30016701
Kalispell
Where: 1335 Rolling Ridge Lp.
Price: $1,350,000
What: Five-bedroom, four-bath home
Square Feet: 4,202
Tucked away in the woods on 11 acres, this property offers plenty of privacy and amazing views of the Swan Mountain Range. The home has five bedrooms, a gated driveway and above ground pool and is just 20 minutes from Kalispell and Bigfork. Enjoy all the Flathead Valley has to offer. Engel & Volkers Western Frontier
MLS Number: 30015685
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].
