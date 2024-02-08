Attack on Library Foundation Out of Line

I am writing today as a donor to the ImagineIF Library Foundation. I know I am not alone in my discomfort at the blatant attack on the integrity of the Foundation and its Executive Director by a member of the library board at the recent board meeting. Any of the concerns that Trustee Carmen Cuthbertson raised could have easily been handled by an email, phone call, or face-to-face meeting. All that is needed is respect and courage. It became clear as the diatribe continued, even over the objections of the chair of the board, that this was meant to publicly humiliate and cast doubt on the integrity of the Foundation and its leadership. What kind of a board would literally bite the hand that is currently feeding its programs for youth, and raising money to complete a long awaited and desperately needed building project in Bigfork? The fact that the board completely ignored staff input on the changes to the Collection Management Policy, and then moved on to this petty and very personal take down of the Foundation just leaves me speechless. I cannot, as a board member myself of multiple nonprofits over the years, find any explanation for this behavior. The board and Foundation MUST have a cordial and working relationship to serve the community. Serve the community, not individual board member’s personal dislikes and need to wield power in this very inappropriate way. This community deserves better board management and maturity from this ImagineIF Library Board of Trustees.

Valeri McGarvey

Kalispell