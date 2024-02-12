Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $525,000

Bigfork

Where: 232 Log Yard Ct.

Price: $549,495

What: Two-bedroom, two-bath townhome

Square Feet: 1,253

This charming two-bedroom townhome has been meticulously maintained and features granite counters, beautiful shutters and a gas fireplace. It also has a gated deck area for the dog and beautiful front and back lawn. Eagle Bend Golf Course is just around the corner. Engel & Volkers Western Frontier

MLS Number: 30019336

Whitefish

Where: 730 Edgewood Pl.

Price: $525,000

What: Two-bedroom, two-bath condo

Square Feet: 1,067

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo unit is located just a short walk from downtown Whitefish. Additional features include an attached one-car garage, tiled shower, newer construction, deck and stainless steel appliances. National Parks Realty

MLS Number: 30019613

Columbia Falls

Where: 20 Grace Rd.

Price: $515,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,928

This beautiful home in a prime location offers the perfect blend of comfort and convenience. It has an open floor plan, vaulted ceiling and large windows that flood the home with natural light. The deck offers a wonderful spot for outdoor dining and overlooks a fenced backyard. eXp Realty

MLS Number: 30014995

Kalispell

Where: 260 Battle Ridge Dr.

Price: $515,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,494

This residence captures the essence of craftsmanship and effortlessly blends comfort and warmth. It has an open-concept living space and well-appointed kitchen with custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and expansive counters. The kitchen flows effortlessly into the dining area, creating a perfect space for entertaining. Montana Real Estate Associates

MLS Number: 30018497

