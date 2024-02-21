Glacier Park International Airport Adds Direct Flight to Northern California’s Sonoma County

Avelo Airlines today announced it will add a nonstop flight from Glacier Park International Airport (GPIA) to Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport in California’s Bay Area, according to a news release.

With introductory one-way fares starting at $78, service from Kalispell to Sonoma County will begin May 1 and operate twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The route will utilize the Boeing Next-Generation (NG) 737 aircraft.

“Avelo’s commitment to providing affordable and convenient options aligns well with our vision of making air travel accessible to the Flathead Valley,” GPIA Director Rob Ratkowski said in the release. “This new route is one more opportunity for Montanans to explore the country.”

The new low-cost flight adds to Avelo’s routes after the airline joined GPIA in May 2023 when it brought non-stop service to Hollywood Burbank Airport in Los Angeles twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

“We have been very encouraged by the positive reception Avelo has received in Kalispell and are excited to add this second popular California destination from FCA,” Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said in the release. “With the addition of this exclusive nonstop service, getting to the Bay Area and California wine country is now more affordable and easier than ever for northwest Montana travelers. This new route will also make getting from the Bay Area and Sonoma County to Kalispell a faster and smoother experience.”

The airline addition was announced shortly after GPIA secured $2.8 million in federal funding, which will go toward the airport’s $150 million expansion.

GPIA continues to see travel growth every year, with a 7% year-over-year growth from July 2022 to the same month in 2023 during peak summer travel. Additionally, shoulder season saw a 16% year-over-year increase from September 2022 to the same month in 2023.