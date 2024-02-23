Bigfork Basketball Teams Split Opening Games in Divisional Tournament

The opening day of the Class A Western Divisional Basketball Tournament gave local teams big wins and narrow losses, as eight teams in each bracket fight for a berth in the state tournament.

The Bigfork Valkyries moved to 18-1 with a dominating 68-17 victory over Corvallis on Thursday. Braeden Gunlock and Ava Davey each put up 16 points, Keni Wade added 14 and Paeten Gunlock netted nine.

Bigfork will play Dillon in the semifinals at 8 p.m. Friday, looking to replicate their 49-32 regular-season victory and advance to Saturday’s final.

The Vikings meanwhile were unable to hold off their first round opponent, Butte Central, with a 71-55 loss. The Maroons (16-4) grabbed a 14-point lead in the first quarter and never relinquished it. Asher Knopik sank 16 points to lead Bigfork, while Austin Savik netted 13 and Colin Wade added 10.

The Bigfork boys faced off against Frenchtown in the first loser-out game Friday morning, falling 52-35.

Also in the Class A tournament, the Columbia Falls boys advanced through the first round with a victory over Dillon and will take on Hamilton in the semifinals this afternoon.

The Columbia Falls girls lost their opening round game against Dillon, 52-31, and are scheduled to face off against Corvallis in a loser-out match at 1:30 p.m.

