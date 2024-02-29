Kalispell School Board Seeking to Fill Trustee Vacancy 

The Kalispell school district is seeking to fill a vacancy on its board of trustees after the resignation of one of its board members earlier this month.

Trustee Lloyd Bondy resigned from the Kalispell school board on Feb. 12.

Bondy was elected to the board in May 2022, beating incumbent trustee Mark Kornik by 20 votes. Bondy, who served as a high school district trustee for the Lakeside, Somers and Kila communities, ran on a platform of increasing parental involvement and bolstering security. Bondy served as the chair of the board’s policy committee.

Trustees at a Tuesday board meeting voted to officially declare the position vacant. The board did not state why Bondy resigned.

The school board has 60 days from the effective date of resignation to appoint a successor. The district will be accepting applications for an interim trustee through March 8. A hiring committee comprised of three trustees will meet to interview candidates on March 11, after which they will bring a recommendation to the full school board during its regularly scheduled March 12 meeting.

The trustee will serve out the remainder of the school year. They will then be able to file to run for the seat in the May 7 school board election. Filing for school board trustee races closes on March 28. If elected, the trustee will serve for one year, and a regularly scheduled election for a three-year term will take place in May 2025.

Candidates must live within school district five, including Lakeside, Somers and Kila. Prospective trustees must also be a registered voter in the state of Montana, 18 years of age or older, have no disqualifying felony convictions, and must be able to serve impartially without conflicts of interest.

For more information or to express interest in the position, contact Kalispell Public Schools Director of Business Services Chris Campbell at 406-751-3400, ext. 3412 or [email protected].