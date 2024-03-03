ImagineIF Was About Possibility

ImagineIF was all about possibility, about excellence and about community building. We had an incredibly talented and well-respected staff who demanded only the best for our community. Frankly, I’m surprised it took them this long for the board to change the name.

They don’t deserve ImagineIF. It was too smart for them, too community-minded, too light-hearted and fun, too daring and too imaginative. And, it certainly wasn’t obsessed with sex as they seem to be.

My heart goes out to the current staff at the library and to the community as a whole. For several years they had a world-class library system, something to be proud of. Our current county commissioners have used their culture of fear and paranoia to dumb it down into little more than dilapidated leased spaces with an under appreciated staff and a subpar collection of books.

Kim Crowley, former director

ImagineIF Libraries