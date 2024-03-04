Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $550,000

Kalispell

Where: 2131 Merganser Dr.

Price: $549,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,300

This beautiful home combines contemporary elegance with a spacious open layout. The home has been tastefully updated inside and out and is being offered turnkey. It has a brand-new white privacy fence and is in an ideal location with easy access to all the Flathead Valley has to offer. Engel & Volkers Western Frontier

MLS Number: 30015702

Columbia Falls

Where: 1375 Riparian Dr.

Price: $565,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 1,816

This charmer has great curb appeal in an excellent location just 20 minutes from Glacier National Park. It has three bedrooms, three baths and a nice sized master with walk-in closet and giant soaker tub. Enjoy privacy in the fully fenced backyard with a deck for entertaining. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana

MLS Number: 30020538

Kalispell

Where: 308 Northridge Dr.

Price: $560,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,459

This well-cared-for home in Northridge Heights has a skylight in the kitchen and a large picture window in the dining room that provides natural light. The fenced backyard has mature landscaping with a gazebo and deck. The fully finished basement has a spacious main room and gas fireplace. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana

MLS Number: 30019705

Lakeside

Where: 240 Blacktail Rd.

Price: $550,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 1,257

This ranch-style home in a great Lakeside location features an attached garage and fenced yard with mature landscaping. Remodel highlights include the kitchen, flooring and heat source. Located just steps away from the local trail system and public access to Flathead Lake is just down the road. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30020086

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].