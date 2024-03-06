PACT Act Will Benefit Local Veterans

The historic investment the PACT (Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins) Act made in the nation’s veterans will soon be felt by those in our own community. There is a new VA clinic coming to Kalispell, one of the 31 new VA clinics across the country funded by the PACT Act, and a much-needed step in ensuring Flathead County can better accommodate the valley’s substantial veteran population. It’s about time our Flathead County veterans get the care they deserve.



The PACT Act was primarily aimed at veterans who have faced toxic exposure, adding to the list of presumptive conditions that constitute toxic exposure and expanding their eligibility for VA healthcare. However, investments such as the new clinic in Kalispell show that the PACT Act takes a proactive approach with cascading effects and implications that benefit veterans as a whole. The money it brought to Flathead County is not only a response to past challenges that veterans in our community have faced, but a forward-looking endeavor to strengthen the overall healthcare infrastructure for Veterans.



Those who have suffered in defense of our country are more than deserving of quality care as a token of gratitude and our basic humanity. If you believe you or your loved one may be eligible, consider connecting with your local veterans organization to find a Veterans Service Officer (VSO) who can help you work through the VA process for PACT Act benefits at no charge. Veterans should not have to pay anyone to receive the benefits they deserve.

Dustin Wegner

Kalispell