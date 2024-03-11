Lambrecht Resigns as CEO of Billings Clinic-Logan Health System

Dr. Craig Lambrecht has resigned as CEO of the Billings Clinic-Logan Health system, according to an announcement published Monday on Logan Health’s website.

The move comes roughly six months after the Billings Clinic and Logan Health merged, and a little over a year after the two healthcare organizations initially announced their plans. Lambrecht was first announced as the Logan Health’s CEO in early 2019, while the hospital system was still called Kalispell Regional Healthcare. Prior to his arrival in the Flathead, Lambrecht was employed in North Dakota as a regional president for Sanford West in the Sanford Health System.

Replacing Lambrecht at the helm of the largest health care system in Montana, which employs over 9,000 people across both communities, are Dr. Clint Seger, the chief physician executive and CEO of Billings Clinic, and Kevin Abel, the president of the Logan Health Medical Center and Logan Health Whitefish since 2018.

Abel and Seger, referred to as co-CEOs in the Monday announcement, have decades of combined experience working in healthcare, with Abel having spent 25 years in a CEO role, and Seger having been a family medicine physician with the Billings Clinic for 16 years, and its CEO since 2022.

The announcement published to Logan Health’s website says that the Billings Clinic-Logan Health system’s board of directors has accepted Lambrecht’s resignation, and describes him in his letter of resignation as having “expressed confidence” in the organization’s future.

“It has been my distinct privilege to work with staff in service to patients and their families. Both Logan Health and Billings Clinic have strong roots across the region,” Lambrecht said, according to the announcement. “As I enter my next chapter, I do not know exactly which pathway I will settle on. I will always remember how invaluable many of the relationships were to me personally.”

A statement attributed to board members Craig Bartholomew of Billings and Michael Goguen of Whitefish says “We thank Dr. Lambrecht for his role in bringing our two organizations together. Our unified health system will serve the needs of our patients, our staff and our communities across Montana and Wyoming for decades to come. We have much work ahead of us. We are focusing on the strategic benefits of creating an integrated health system, along with working to gain efficiencies to enhance financial performance.”