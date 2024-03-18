Kalispell Man Arrested for Pointing Gun at Girlfriend

A 31-year-old Kalispell man was arrested on a pending felony charge of assault with a weapon early Sunday morning after he pointed a firearm at his girlfriend, barricaded himself in a residence and refused to cooperate with law enforcement, according to a Kalispell Police Department (KPD) press release.

Officers arrived at the residence in the northwest area of Kalispell at about 12 a.m. on March 17 where they met with the reporting party who said her boyfriend, Nathaniel Everett Wood, pointed a firearm at her before she fled the scene.

Authorities made contact with Wood, who was armed with a gun, refused to surrender and barricaded himself in the residence.

SWAT teams were dispatched to the scene and, following several hours of negotiation with the suspect, used less lethal tools to bring him into custody. He was transported to Logan Health for treatment of injuries related to the incident and he will be booked in the Flathead County Detention Center following his discharge.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact KPD Detective Chad Sweigart at (406) 758-7797.