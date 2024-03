A 13-year-old boy on Saturday afternoon died after he was struck by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 2 in Kila, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

A Ford Ranger driven by a 70-year-old Kila man was traveling westbound on the highway at mile marker 114 when he struck the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene on March 16 at 4:30 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.