Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $930,000

Whitefish

Where: 224 Somers Ave.

Price: $940,000

What: Five-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,936

Located near downtown Whitefish, this historic five-bedroom home has a mudroom, optional second laundry room and spacious closets. It includes a dedicated parking spot and storage shed. Outside is a fully fenced backyard that is perfect for pets or a garden. Congress Realty

MLS Number: 30020891

Kalispell

Where: 92 Running Deer Tr.

Price: $929,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,431

Located in the Glacier Ranch community on a 0.63-acre lot, this home offers luxurious living in the heart of the valley. It features vaulted ceilings, rock fireplace, granite counters, custom cabinetry and circle-sawn fir flooring. Also enjoy a large kitchen island, jetted tub, tile shower and much more. Western Brokers

MLS Number: 30021089

Kalispell

Where: 17 Sky Ranch Circle

Price: $929,900

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,640

This spacious home sits on more than 5 acres, is located on a private community airstrip and includes views of Whitefish Mountain Resort. It features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hickory cabinets. It also has vaulted ceilings and radiant floor heating with four separate zones, including the garage. Montana Brokers, Inc.

MLS Number: 30020684

Whitefish

Where: 1670 E. Second St.

Price: $939,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,150

This property on the outskirts of downtown Whitefish sits on a large lot near Hugh Rogers Wag Park. The home blends modern updates with natural charm and features a deck, single-car garage and ample storage. The interior has an airy ambiance with circle-sawn wood flooring and exposed wood beams. RE/MAX Rocky Mountain Real Estate

MLS Number: 30020859

