Parties or the People?

As a business organization and Chamber of Commerce committed to the prosperity and sustainability of our community, we value our elected officials’ skills, accessibility, transparency, accountability, commitment to service, problem-solving abilities, integrity, ethics, adaptability, vision and deliverables. Track records should matter.

In recent days, we’ve seen decisions made by local political parties through their endorsements that continue the divisiveness and make us question whether legislators should be 100% loyal to their political parties or to the constituents, people and communities they represent. Do decisions now and in recent years encourage and foster civic engagement, promote dialogue and compromise, and cultivate true leadership skills? Are local parties digging in and asking the right questions of new candidates and the incumbents running for re-election on platforms and achievements?

Let’s quickly look into the deliverables of two legislators for the Kalispell and Evergreen area and what they delivered for our communities in the 2023 legislative session – as freshmen.

Representative Courtenay Sprunger’s partial achievements: 8 pieces of legislation

HB 267 – SAFER Act – Roads and Bridges $100 million matching funds for infrastructure projects

HB 791 – Increasing mandatory sentencing for trafficking fentanyl

HB 275 – CTE (Career Technical Education) Advanced Opportunities ensuring all students can afford CTE

HB 256 – Permits auxiliary officers in the Sheriff’s Posse to carry less than lethal weapons for self-protection

Representative Tony Brockman’s partial achievements: 16 pieces of legislation

Multiple “Red Tape” bills that eliminated unnecessary and costly burdens on business as well as outdated policies and committees costing our state unnecessary money, such as HB 48, 49, 50 (alcohol laws)

HB 199 – Improving the effectiveness and efficiency of the Office of Economic Development

HB 5 – Secured funding of Phase II of Evergreen’s Sidewalks through appropriations

As the election season heats up, answer the door knocks, get informed, and lean in to find out who matches your values, desires, and needs for your neighborhood and community and will push beyond party politics to deliver solutions that improve our quality of life every day.

Remember, political parties provide a framework for organizing and advancing policy agendas, while elected legislators ultimately serve the interests of their constituents who have entrusted them with the power to represent them.

Ask yourself before voting which candidate will work to create a political environment that values respectful disagreements and finds solutions for Kalispell and the valley. It’s about fostering a culture that values pragmatism, compromise, and the common good over short-term partisan victories.

Lorraine Clarno, ACE

President/CEO

Discover Kalispell Chamber of Commerce