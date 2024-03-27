Sprunger an Effective Lawmaker

With politics, you are fortunate to get both who – and what – you voted for. So Kalispell House District 7 voters are probably grinning at the opportunity to re-elect Courtenay Sprunger.



Following in the footsteps of Frank Garner, this young and vigorous Main Street businesswoman arrived in Helena last session with formidable CEO organizational and communication skills plus a fresh perspective that enabled her to work effectively across the aisle.



By any measure, her work output was remarkable, and in a first-term legislator, simply stunning. Her carried bills signed into law included: HB 91 – Expansion of Montana libraries funding; HB 225 – Montana adoption tax credit; HB 256 –Auxiliary law enforcement strengthening; HB 256 – Workforce training expenses; HB 267 – SAFER Act for roads, bridges and safety; HB 790 – Enhanced victim notifications; HB 791 – Mandatory sentencing minimums for fentanyl trafficking; and HB 971 – Severe autism housing and services.



Long-time veteran Montana legislators would be justly proud of such sustained hard work and effectiveness over ninety days. But from a freshman? Are you kidding?!



Kalispell likely knows they’ve found a keeper.



Andy Palchak

Kalispell