Sprunger an Effective Lawmaker

This young and vigorous Main Street businesswoman arrived in Helena last session with formidable CEO organizational and communication skills

By Andy Palchak

With politics, you are fortunate to get both who – and what – you voted for. So Kalispell House District 7 voters are probably grinning at the opportunity to re-elect Courtenay Sprunger.

Following in the footsteps of Frank Garner, this young and vigorous Main Street businesswoman arrived in Helena last session with formidable CEO organizational and communication skills plus a fresh perspective that enabled her to work effectively across the aisle.

By any measure, her work output was remarkable, and in a first-term legislator, simply stunning. Her carried bills signed into law included: HB 91 – Expansion of Montana libraries funding; HB 225 – Montana adoption tax credit; HB 256 –Auxiliary law enforcement strengthening; HB 256 – Workforce training expenses; HB 267 – SAFER Act for roads, bridges and safety; HB 790 – Enhanced victim notifications; HB 791 – Mandatory sentencing minimums for fentanyl trafficking; and HB 971 – Severe autism housing and services.

Long-time veteran Montana legislators would be justly proud of such sustained hard work and effectiveness over ninety days. But from a freshman? Are you kidding?!

Kalispell likely knows they’ve found a keeper.

Andy Palchak
Kalispell

