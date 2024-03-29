Leaking Battery Forces Glacier Park Headquarters Evacuation

Glacier National Park (GNP) staff was told to evacuate the West Glacier headquarters on Thursday morning due to a leaking battery array.

The evacuation notice went out at 7:30 a.m. due to a problem with the backup lithium battery array in the park’s communications center, according to GNP spokesperson Gina Icenoggle. The Hungry Horse volunteer fire department responded with a fire engine and hazmat truck. Crews removed the batteries and undertook measures to clear the air from the building.

Air sampling indicated it as safe for staff to return by 8:41 a.m. and the dispatch center was back in service before 9 a.m.

The cause of the leak is currently unknown.