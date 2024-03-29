fbpx
Glacier Park

Leaking Battery Forces Glacier Park Headquarters Evacuation

Park staff was allowed back into office spaces after hazmat team cleared out lithium battery array

By Micah Drew
West Glacier entrance to Glacier National Park on Aug. 8, 2023. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Glacier National Park (GNP) staff was told to evacuate the West Glacier headquarters on Thursday morning due to a leaking battery array.

The evacuation notice went out at 7:30 a.m. due to a problem with the backup lithium battery array in the park’s communications center, according to GNP spokesperson Gina Icenoggle. The Hungry Horse volunteer fire department responded with a fire engine and hazmat truck. Crews removed the batteries and undertook measures to clear the air from the building.

Air sampling indicated it as safe for staff to return by 8:41 a.m. and the dispatch center was back in service before 9 a.m.

The cause of the leak is currently unknown.

