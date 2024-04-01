Co-op Reimagines Annual Members’ Meeting, Creates Energy Expo for All Ages

Whether you’re interested in the clean energy transition, you have concerns about hardening the grid, or you’d like to broaden your understanding of local and regional energy issues, you should attend Flathead Electric Cooperative’s new Annual Meeting and Energy Expo on Thursday, April 18 at Flathead Valley Community College’s Wachholz Center. The meeting is an open house-style event. Doors are open 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Members are encouraged to attend at any point in that time frame and to review the agenda to determine which events are most alluring to them.

“Flathead Electric Co-op turns 87 this year, and for almost every year we’ve distributed electricity in the greater Flathead Valley, we’ve held a traditional breakfast business meeting for our members,” reflects Katie Pfennigs, Community Relations Manager. “It’s time to change the meeting up! We want to meaningfully connect members to the not-for-profit electric co-op that they own and help to govern.”

Pfennigs promises that your kids, your grandma, your business partners and YOU will find an interactive booth, activity, or subject matter expert of interest at the Co-op’s re-imagined Annual Meeting and Energy Expo.

The new Annual Meeting and Energy Expo is designed to offer something for residential members of all ages and nonresidential members, too. The Expo will feature interactive booths, activities, and subject matter experts suited to address a variety of energy interests. Linemen will conduct electric safety demonstrations outside the Wachholz Center. Staff members will man booths explaining the Co-op’s business model to members. Information about the Co-op’s many community giving programs will be available. A hydroelectric generation model is also included in the Expo.

“There’s something for everyone,” shares Will Tutvedt, Community Outreach Specialist, “including Dan the Magic Man’s Electric Magic Show for kids of all ages, and a booth explaining what it means to be a cooperative member, with information about how excess revenue is returned to members as capital credits.”

Co-op Operations Superintendent Allen Thorsen shows a young member the protective gear that linemen use for working on high-voltage power lines at the 2019 Annual Meeting. The 2024 Annual Meeting & Energy Expo will have many interactive and educational experiences for kids and adults alike. Photo by Sharilyn Fairweather

Pfennigs expands, “There’s also a booth exploring the Co-op’s responses to increased demand for electricity as our area’s population grows and changes the way it uses electricity. This growth means it’s essential for members to begin to work with their Co-op as active grid partners who help to manage electric demand. The re-imagined Annual Meeting and Energy Expo gives us an opportunity to re-visit that relationship.”

A brief business meeting featuring expert energy industry speakers will begin at 5:30 p.m. Mark Johnson, General Manager of Flathead Electric Cooperative, and Patrick Barkey, Director of the University of Montana’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research, will discuss the state of the electric industry and specific issues impacting the greater Flathead Valley.

Tia Robbin, Assistant General Manager—Administrative Services, summarizes, “After 86 years of traditional business meetings, the Co-op is reaching out to all ages and interests to make learning about the electricity that powers our area educational and fun. The Expo is open house-style, meaning you can drop by over several hours to check out the interactive booths staffed by Co-op experts. At 5:30 p.m., we’ll hold a short business meeting featuring speakers who are energy industry experts. Then, we’ll gather as a cooperative for dinner.”

In addition to these learning opportunities, eligible high school seniors and current FVCC students may enter to win one of six $500 scholarship drawings. All members may enter to win prizes, including a Community Solar panel, Nest thermostat, Roomba, electric leaf blower, electric weed eater, outage prep kit with battery bank, and iPad. The grand prize is a $500 electric bill credit. Dinner will be served after the business meeting concludes.

Who is invited?

If you receive an electric bill from member-owned, not-for-profit Flathead Electric Cooperative, you’re a member, and you’re invited. Flathead Electric delivers electricity from Essex to Libby, and Big Mountain to Rollins. You can view a map of Flathead’s service area here: District Map – Flathead Electric Cooperative. To enter the meeting, members should bring their Annual Meeting Notice, which was sent the week of March 25 via e-mail or postcard.

Co-op members can expect to receive the official notice of the Annual Meeting either by email or by postcard the week of March 25, 2024. Bring your email or postcard with you for ease of registration!

Where is the meeting being held?

Flathead Valley Community College’s Wachholz College Center, 795 Grandview Drive, Kalispell. The Energy Expo will take place on the first and second floors, and outside, too. The auditorium will host speakers and a brief business meeting. Afterward, dinner is served in the gymnasium.

When is the new Annual Meeting and Energy Expo?

Thursday, April 18. The meeting is an open house-style event. Doors are open to members from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Members are encouraged to attend at any point in that time frame and to review the agenda to determine which events are most alluring to them. Here’s the agenda:

Energy Expo: 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. Stop by the open house-style Energy Expo to pick and choose from your interests. Booths will offer interactive learning opportunities and expert advice on power supply, community involvement, outages and prevention, energy efficiency, job opportunities, and more. Your kids can “Touch a Truck,” meet a lineman, view an electrical safety demonstration, and be wow-ed by Dan the Magic Man! The Trustees who represent you will be on hand for questions, too. Enter to win prizes including a Roomba, Nest thermostat, and electric leaf blower. In addition, eligible high school seniors and current FVCC students can sign up to win one of six $500 scholarship drawings.

Featured Speakers & Business Meeting: 5:30 – 6:15 p.m. Mark Johnson, General Manager of Flathead Electric Cooperative, and Patrick Barkey, Director of the University of Montana’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research, will discuss the state of the electric industry and specific issues impacting your Co-op and the greater Flathead Valley. A brief business meeting will be held, along with a grand prize drawing for a $500 electric bill credit.

Dinner: 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. 406 BBQ will serve pulled pork, drinks, and sides, courtesy of the Co-op.



Let your Co-op know that you’re coming!

Help us plan the best possible Annual Meeting, and learn more about the event, by RSVPing at flatheadelectric.com/annualmeeting.

Still have questions?

Visit flatheadelectric.com/annualmeeting or call your Co-op. We’re always happy to help. 406-751-4483

The above content is sponsored by the Flathead Electric Cooperative. To learn more about sponsored content, email [email protected].