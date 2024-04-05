Zinke Has Expanded VA Care for Those Who Need it Most

Across the country, care for veterans is an afterthought. This is especially true in rural states like Montana where veterans may live hundreds of miles away from the nearest Veterans Affairs location. Oftentimes, veterans face long wait times and frequently rescheduled appointments. This is unacceptable care for the men and women who put their lives on the line to protect our freedoms!



Thankfully, here in western Montana we have a representative in Congress who prioritizes improving care for veterans in rural areas.



Congressman Ryan Zinke represents us well in Washington D.C. Congress must strengthen existing systems to ensure care isn’t restricted for Montana’s veteran community. That’s precisely what Rep. Zinke is focused on.



Rep. Zinke recently helped introduce the Protecting Veteran Community Care Act. This bill improves existing programs, limits the VA’s ability to restrict access to care, and requires the VA to track relevant data and share the information with Congress. This process holds the VA accountable to provide top-notch care for our veterans.



We need more people in Congress like Rep. Zinke. Putting our veterans first and helping the quality of their care is the least we can do to thank them for their service to Montana and America.



Michael Pryor

Whitefish