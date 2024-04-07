America at Critical Crossroads

America is at a critical crossroads to save our democracy and rule of law. If re-elected, Donald Trump has vowed to declare himself a dictator on day one and terminate the Constitution. He blatantly praises white nationalists and undemocratic leaders like Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un.



Trump fired his cybersecurity chief for verifying that the 2020 election was “the most secure election in US history.”



Trump’s most severe abuse of power was his relentless effort to undermine the 2020 election and overturn the legitimate results. He filed 62 lawsuits to contest the election but all failed to show any irregularities that would alter the outcome. He continues to lie about the election he lost.



Over 30,000 lies were documented during Trump’s four years in office.



Trump says the January 6th Capitol Insurrectionists are “great people,” and he promises to pardon them. To this day, he has not shown the least concern for the police who were beaten and died trying to protect our Capitol.



Beginning in the 1970s, Trump was accused of sexual misconduct and assault by 26 women. A brave woman finally held him accountable and he must pay her $83 million. This is the same man who proudly says he overturned Roe v. Wade single handedly.



After decades of mismanaged businesses, six bankruptcies and more than 3,500 lawsuits filed against him for failing to pay many hundreds of workers, Trump was convicted of extensive business cheating and fined over $455 million.



Trump finished 45th and dead last in a list ranking U.S. presidents. Mr. Trump’s lack of integrity, ethics and moral principles should clearly demonstrate his unfitness to be President of the United States. Conservative Judge J. Michael Luttig warns that Trump, his allies and supporters are a “clear and present danger to American democracy.”

Barbara Palmer

Kalispell