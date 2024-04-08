Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $750,000

Somers

Where: 31 Mackinaw Way

Price: $739,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,019

This immaculate rancher sits on an expansive lot and is located just moments away from the shoreline of Flathead Lake. The home has an open living room and kitchen area, a cozy corner fireplace, and a bank of windows that bring the outside in. Outside is a beautifully manicured and fenced yard with underground sprinklers. NextHome Northwest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30021871

Whitefish

Where: 112 Mallard Lp.

Price: $749,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,240

This well-built family home is centrally located and was recently remodeled. The home sits on an oversized lot with mature trees and is on a 1.5-mile loop to walk to Mallard Lake. The basement has a garage entry and is perfectly situated to potentially be a separate living area. National Parks Realty

MLS Number: 30021568

Lakeside

Where: 304 Spurwing Lp.

Price: $749,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,818

This stunning single-level home was designed for both style and functionality. The large living room is complemented by an expansive deck, offering the perfect space to enjoy the outdoors. The kitchen boasts granite counters, a sizable island perfect for entertaining, and stainless steel appliances. Northwest Landmark Real Estate

MLS Number: 30018753

Kalispell

Where: 654 Steel Bridge Rd.

Price: $735,000

What: Five-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 1,876

This quintessential Montana farmstead sits on 1.5 acres, includes 15 lush fruit trees and has panoramic views. The residence, featuring five spacious bedrooms, is a harmonious blend of traditional charm and modern comforts. The property has five diverse outbuildings and a fenced garden area. Montana Brokers, Inc.

MLS Number: 30013380

