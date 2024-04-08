Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $750,000

Somers
Where: 31 Mackinaw Way
Price: $739,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 2,019
This immaculate rancher sits on an expansive lot and is located just moments away from the shoreline of Flathead Lake. The home has an open living room and kitchen area, a cozy corner fireplace, and a bank of windows that bring the outside in. Outside is a beautifully manicured and fenced yard with underground sprinklers. NextHome Northwest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30021871
Whitefish
Where: 112 Mallard Lp.
Price: $749,000
What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 2,240
This well-built family home is centrally located and was recently remodeled. The home sits on an oversized lot with mature trees and is on a 1.5-mile loop to walk to Mallard Lake. The basement has a garage entry and is perfectly situated to potentially be a separate living area. National Parks Realty
MLS Number: 30021568
Lakeside
Where: 304 Spurwing Lp.
Price: $749,000
What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,818
This stunning single-level home was designed for both style and functionality. The large living room is complemented by an expansive deck, offering the perfect space to enjoy the outdoors. The kitchen boasts granite counters, a sizable island perfect for entertaining, and stainless steel appliances. Northwest Landmark Real Estate
MLS Number: 30018753
Kalispell
Where: 654 Steel Bridge Rd.
Price: $735,000
What: Five-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 1,876
This quintessential Montana farmstead sits on 1.5 acres, includes 15 lush fruit trees and has panoramic views. The residence, featuring five spacious bedrooms, is a harmonious blend of traditional charm and modern comforts. The property has five diverse outbuildings and a fenced garden area. Montana Brokers, Inc.
MLS Number: 30013380
