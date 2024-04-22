Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $550,000

Marion

Where: 1186 Homesteaders Way

Price: $539,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,262

This immaculate ranch-style home sits more than 1 acre and is just a short distance from the Bitterroot Lake public boat launch. The home features vaulted ceilings, an open floor plan and an attached garage. The property is nicely landscaped with numerous trees and a cozy fireplace. eXp Realty

MLS Number: 30023474

Kalispell

Where: 107 Cally Ln.

Price: $535,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,554

This centrally located and well-maintained home has an open living room with vaulted ceilings and an oversized two-car garage. The backyard is virtually maintenance free with stamped concrete and mature landscaping. Just minutes from Kalispell’s shopping center and schools. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30023316

Columbia Falls

Where: 280 C St.

Price: $545,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,208

This well-cared-for home boasts a spacious open floor plan and includes a recently remodeled kitchen. It has a two-car garage, beautifully fenced yard, outdoor fire pit, greenhouse and raised garden beds. The lower level has a finished basement with open living area. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana

MLS Number: 30023278

Kalispell

Where: 1814 Bluestone Dr.

Price: $550,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,908

This home features an open floor plan, bonus room, large backyard and detached two-car garage. It also includes a water treatment system, central A/C and a newer roof. The property is located near Rankin Elementary School and the Rails to Trails paths in the heart of Kalispell. RE/MAX River View

MLS Number: 30021422

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].