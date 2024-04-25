What’s on the Ballot in My Local School Election?

With the end of the school year on the horizon, districts across the Flathead and Tobacco valleys are gearing up for elections. Voters on May 7 will elect school board trustees and decide the fate of bonds and levies designed to improve infrastructure and bolster lean budgets.

Four years out from the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, northwest Montana’s public schools have continued to navigate pandemic-era learning setbacks, conflicts over who is responsible for funding education and new initiatives, such as Montana’s first public charter schools, which will be coming to Kalispell this fall. With the combination of slim funding and growing needs, school boards across the region have been tasked with figuring out how to meet student needs with fewer and fewer resources.

All school board elections are being conducted by mail, and ballots must be received by the school district by 8 p.m. on Election Day, May 7. More specific instructions on how and when to return ballots can be found below.

Flathead Valley voters may be eligible to participate in multiple school elections if they live in rural, elementary school district. For example, a registered voter in Helena Flats can vote in the Helena Flats School District trustee election as well as the Kalispell School District high school general fund levy election, as they live in the Helena Flats elementary district and the Glacier High School district.

A number of school districts have cancelled their trustee elections, given that the number of interested candidates equaled the number of open seats on the school board. In those cases, interested candidates will be “elected by acclamation.”

Voters can find out which school district they live in here and can check their voter registration here. To help calculate the impact of bonds and levies, property owners can find the taxable value of their home here.

Bigfork School District #38

Bigfork voters will elect one high school district trustee to serve a three-year term representing the Swan River elementary district. Candidates are Dan Elwell, an incumbent, and Carrie Garber.

Bigfork will not hold an elementary district trustee election this spring. Incumbent Deb Johnson will be reelected by acclamation to serve a one-year term, and incumbent Ben Woods will be reelected by acclamation to serve a three-year term.

Ballots were mailed out on April 19 and must be mailed to or dropped off at the Bigfork School District Office (600 Commerce St, Bigfork) by 8 p.m. on Election Day, May 7.

Cayuse Prairie School District #10

Cayuse Prairie will not hold an election this spring. Incumbent Alicia Scofield and new trustee Marlin Kauffman will be elected by acclamation for three-year terms on the school board.

Columbia Falls School District #6

The Columbia Falls School District is asking voters to approve three levies that will bolster the district’s operating budget and pay for the replacement of a failing roof at Columbia Falls High School. Voters will decide whether or not to approve a $430,667 elementary operating levy, a $157,463 high school operating levy and a two-year building reserve levy, which will cost $1.375 million per year.

The district found problems with its roof during a ventilation project last August. When construction crews set out to install ventilation handlers, they found extensive water damage and segments where they could easily cut through the roof. A heat map and other investigations found damage that needed replacement. If the building reserve levy passes, construction will begin this spring and will likely be completed by the beginning of the next school year. Without a roof replacement, the district will likely have to abandon the ventilation project and the federal dollars that funded it.

For a home with a taxable value of $300,000, the three levies will cost a total of $122.49 per year. Read more about the levies here.

Ballots were mailed on April 19 and may be mailed to or dropped off at the Columbia Falls School District business office (501 Sixth Ave. West, Columbia Falls). Ballots are due by 8 p.m. on May 7.

Columbia Falls is not holding a trustee election. Current school board trustee Jill Rocksund and new trustee Amanda Pacheco will be elected by acclamation for three-year terms.

Creston School District #9

Creston will not hold an election this spring. Current school board trustee Jessica Sandven-Sorensen will be reelected by acclamation for a three-year term.

Deer Park School District #2

Deer Park will not hold an election this spring.

Evergreen School District #50

Evergreen will not hold an election this spring. Current school board trustee Paul Wigle will be reelected by acclamation for a three-year term.

Eureka School District #13

Eureka voters will elect two school board trustees to serve three-year terms. The candidates are Michael Sage, Ben Goodrich, Amber Li Anekah Emery and Bob Cuffe.

Ballots were mailed on April 18 and can be dropped off any time at Eureka Dispatch (855 U.S. Highway 93 N, Eureka). Ballots can also be dropped at the Lincoln County Election Center (418 Mineral Ave., Libby), Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 a.m. through 8 p.m. on Election Day, May 7.

Fair-Mont-Egan School District #3

Fair-Mont-Egan will not hold an election this spring. Current school board trustee Kim Souther will be reelected by acclamation for a three-year term.

Helena Flats School District #15

Helena Flats voters will elect two school board trustees to serve three-year terms. The candidates are Stephanie Brown, Brian Ek, Kevin Fritz, Amanda Keeland and Chris Parson. Kevin Fritz is an incumbent trustee.

Ballots may be returned to Helena Flats School (1000 Helena Flats Road, Kalispell) between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Ballots can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Election Day, May 7.

Kalispell School District #5

The Kalispell Public Schools (KPS) are asking voters to elect three school board trustees and approve two levies this spring. Three elementary trustee positions are up for election, with two incumbents and three newcomers seeking three-year terms on the board. Incumbents Sue Corrigan and Rebecca Linden, as well as new candidates Heidi Hickethier, Reynolds Cameron and Brian Putnam are running. Read the Beacon’s interviews with each candidate here.

Two vacant high school trustee positions will be filled by acclamation. Mark Kornick will serve a one-year term as a high school trustee for Lakeside, Somers and Kila, following the resignation of former trustee Lloyd Bondy. Linda Kaps will serve a three-year term representing Cayuse Prairie, Creston, Deer Park and Fair-Mont-Egan.

KPS is asking voters to renew an existing $1.1 million technology levy for its elementary and middle schools that is set to expire on June 24. Funds from the levy currently pay for safety infrastructure such as cameras and cybersecurity software; communication tools like Google Classroom and Powerschool; learning programs for digital literacy; internet services and technical support. Given that the district is asking for a renewal, the levy will not increase taxes from existing levels, if passed. With the existing technology levy, a taxpayer with a home assessed value of $300,000 currently pays $3.81 per month.

The $700,000 high school general fund levy proposed by KPS will cost $1 per month for a homeowner with a home assessed value of $300,000. The levy is set to pay for staff at the district’s four high schools, as well as address inflationary costs. KPS has not succeeded in passing a high school levy since 2007. More information about the levies can be found on the district website.

Ballots were mailed out on April 22. They may be mailed or returned in person to the KPS auxiliary office (514 East Washington St., Kalispell). For voters planning to mail their ballots, the district suggests dropping them in the mail by May 1 in order to ensure they are received on time. The in-person ballot drop is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, May 7.

Kila School District #20

The Kila School District is asking voters to approve an $8 million bond to expand the small elementary and middle school, which has outgrown its building amid rising student enrollment. If passed, the bond will be used to add classrooms, bathrooms and a multi-purpose space to the middle school building; will create a student drop-off and pick-up loop with short-term parking spaces to alleviate congestion on Kila Road; and will enhance safety by erecting a protected main entrance and adding a fence around the school.

The school district has set up an informational page on its website to answer questions about the bond. Individuals can find out how much the Kila bond would increase their property taxes by completing this spreadsheet. Read more about the bond here.

Kila will not hold a trustee election this spring. Current school board trustee Kristina Stratton will be reelected by acclamation for a three-year term.

Ballots were mailed out on April 22 and are due by May 7. Ballots may be dropped at the Kila School (395 Kila Road, Kila) between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Questions can be directed to [email protected].

Libby School District #4

Libby voters will elect two school board trustees to serve three-year terms. The candidates are Roberta McCanse, Katie Benjamin, and incumbents Rob Delmas and Bobbiegene Zimmerman.

Ballots can be dropped at the Lincoln County Election Office (418 Mineral Ave., Libby), Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or any time at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (512 California Ave., Libby).

Marion School District #54

Marion will not hold an election this spring. Current school board trustees Lily Brower and Anne Westphal will be reelected by acclamation for three-year terms.

Olney-Bissell School District #58

Olney-Bissell will not hold an election this spring.

Pleasant Valley School District #27

Pleasant Valley will not hold an election this spring. Current school board trustee Max Edington will be reelected by acclamation for a three-year term.

Smith Valley School District #89

Smith Valley voters will decide whether or not to approve a $1.8 million bond that will reconstruct a school building that has been vacant since last spring, when the district found mold and asbestos. The building, called the “300 building,” contained two kindergarten and two first grade classrooms before it was evacuated. Smith Valley has utilized $150,000 of the district budget, $198,724 in funds from the sale of the Boorman School, $77,328 in interlocal funding and $277,777 in state funding to repair the building, however the bond will be needed to finish reconstruction and ensure the building is safe for students. For a home with a taxable value of $200,000, the bond will cost $107 per month. More information about the bond can be found here. Voters can find their taxable value here and calculate the impact of the bond on their tax bill here.

Smith Valley is not holding a trustee election. Current school board trustees Robert Sutton and Cody Brown will be reelected by acclamation for three-year terms.

Ballots were mailed on April 18 and can be returned by mail or dropped off at Smith Valley School (2901 U.S. Highway 2, Kalispell).

Somers-Lakeside School District #29

Somers-Lakeside will not hold an election this spring. Current school board trustees Cortnie Brooks and Chance Barrett will be reelected by acclamation.

Swan River School District #4

Swan River voters will elect two school board trustees to serve three-year terms. The candidates are Marcus Burleson, Linda Stewart, Joshua Turner and Curtis Wisman.

Ballots may be returned to the Swan River School district office (1205 Swan Highway, Bigfork) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Ballots can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Election Day, May 7.

Troy School District #1

The Troy School District is asking voters to elect two school board trustees. The candidates are Larry Dolezal, Mark Radzwion and incumbent Carol Parsons. Read more about the candidates here.

Ballots can be returned any time to Troy Dispatch (301 N. Third St., Troy) or the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (512 California Ave., Libby). Ballots can also be mailed to or dropped at the Lincoln County Election Office (418 Mineral Ave., Libby) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ballots can be dropped at one of the three locations by 8 p.m. on Election Day, May 7.

West Glacier School District #8

West Glacier will not hold an election this spring.

West Valley School District #1

The West Valley School District is asking voters to approve a $347,000 general fund levy and an $83,000 technology levy that will fund teaching positions, support staff, facility repairs and technology infrastructure for the elementary and middle school district. The general fund levy will allow the district to retain classroom teachers and support staff that would otherwise face layoffs, as well as repair and replace failing heating units and HVAC controls. The technology levy will pay for annual software fees for mandated standardized testing, cybersecurity tools and personnel, IT support contracts, and the repair and replacement of computers. West Valley voters have not passed a levy since 2007. The district’s enrollment has increased 40% in the past decade.

The general fund levy will cost $5.44 per month for taxpayers with a home assessed value of $300,000, and the technology levy will cost $1.30 per month for the same taxpayer. For a homeowner with an assessed value of $444,700 — the median assessed home value in Flathead County — the two levies will cost $8.06 and $1.93 per month, respectively. Read more about the levy here.

Current school board trustees Laurel Ekern and Mark Waattii will be reelected by acclamation for three-year terms.

Ballots were mailed on April 19 and may be returned to West Valley School (2290 Farm to Market Road, Kalispell) between 8 a.m. and 3:45 p.m., Monday through Friday. Ballots can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Election Day, May 7.

Whitefish School District #44

The Whitefish School District is asking voters to approve a $108,337 permanent levy to fund teacher and staff salaries in the district. The district says the levy, if passed, will help support proper class size ratios and academic offerings and is needed to keep up with the district’s growing student body.

Whitefish is not holding a trustee election. Current school board trustee Quincy Bennett and new trustee Rayne Beach will be elected by acclamation for three-year terms.

Ballots were mailed on April 18 and can be returned by mail or dropped off at the Whitefish School District Office (600 East 2nd Street, Whitefish). Ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on May 7. Questions can be directed towards the district office at (406) 862-8640.

