Debo Powers is the Clear Choice

Montana needs state legislators who represent all of us. Debo Powers is that candidate. I have known Debo for over 20 years and served in various capacities with her in local and regional organizations. Debo has been a full-time resident of HD 3 for many years and as such is uniquely qualified to serve as our representative in the Montana Legislature.



She has vast experience in many capacities as a member of multiple regional boards. Her proven track record includes helping to build consensus among multiple interest groups as a member of the successful Whitefish Range Partnership, demonstrating her ability to develop consensus between polarized points of view. As a professional educator and ultimately a school principal she knows how to listen deeply and lead with compassion and vision. Raised in a military family, she understands, firsthand, the challenges our veterans face.



Debo Powers’ interest in the political process began years ago, when as a college student she spent a summer in Washington, DC, as a congressional intern.





Debo is a steadfast and ardent defender of public lands. She is resourceful, positive, and a problem solver; no one will work harder to see that all Montanans are represented clearly and truthfully. Her ability to work across the aisle and build consensus will be very effective in getting legislative work completed. I strongly urge you to vote Debo as the representative for HD 3; she will make us proud and serve us tirelessly.



Suzanne Hildner

Whitefish