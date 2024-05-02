Bigfork Hoops Star Commits to BYU

Bigfork junior Braeden Gunlock announced on Instagram this week her commitment to play basketball for Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah after graduating next year.

“Huge thanks to the players and coaching staff for this amazing opportunity! Can’t wait to be part of Cougar Nation!!” Gunlock wrote on social media.

Gunlock has been a Valkyries team captain for the last two years. As a sophomore, she led the then-Class B program to an undefeated season that culminated in Bigfork’s first ever girls basketball state title. This year, the school moved up to Class A and finished with a narrow 41-38 loss in the state championship final Billings Central.

As a sophomore, Braeden netted 517 points against Class B competition, and this season was the second-ranked overall player in Class A based on her stat sheet. Braeden averaged 17.6 points per game, snagged 176 rebounds and 85 steals and added another 59 assists.

She earned All State honors and was selected as the Class A Northwest Conference MVP.