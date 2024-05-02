fbpx
Skip to content
Local

Hot Springs Woman Killed in Highway 93 Crash

The victim was a passenger and sustained serious injuries in a T-bone accident

By Beacon Staff

A 71-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Somers after the vehicle in which she was a passenger caused a T-bone accident on U.S. Highway 93, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

At around 10:30 a.m. on April 29, the victim was traveling in a southbound SUV when the driver made a left-hand turn in front of a northbound full-size truck and caused an accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 93 and MT Highway 82.

The passenger, who was from Hot Springs, sustained serious injuries in the crash and died two days after the accident.  

Your stories matter.

The best stories are those that make a difference in the community we call home. Your support makes those stories possible. Please consider chipping in a one-time gift or sign up for a recurring contribution and join the hundreds of members in our Editor’s Club. Every little bit helps.

Every donation is injected straight into the newsroom.

.

I’ll Chip In