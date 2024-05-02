Hot Springs Woman Killed in Highway 93 Crash

A 71-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Somers after the vehicle in which she was a passenger caused a T-bone accident on U.S. Highway 93, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

At around 10:30 a.m. on April 29, the victim was traveling in a southbound SUV when the driver made a left-hand turn in front of a northbound full-size truck and caused an accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 93 and MT Highway 82.

The passenger, who was from Hot Springs, sustained serious injuries in the crash and died two days after the accident.