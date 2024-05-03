Construction to Resume on Big Mountain Road this Summer

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT), in partnership with contractor Knife River, is resuming construction on Big Mountain Road north of Whitefish beginning June 3 and continuing through fall.

Last summer, crews dug out the top layer of the roadway on two targeted segments of Big Mountain Road. This year, work will occur on the segment between Smith Road and Glades Drive, including pavement overlay activities and additional digouts for sections of the road that are in need of repair.

“As we improve Big Mountain Road with a larger pavement overlay, we appreciate your continued understanding and patience during construction,” MDT Missoula District Administrator Bob Vosen stated in a press release. “Keeping everyone safe is our top priority as we work to complete construction on this highly traveled roadway.”

Pavement overlay is a road maintenance technique that involves applying a new layer of asphalt over the existing pavement. Digouts are a localized repair that involves digging out an area of damaged pavement. Additional work will include digging out the top layer of roadway, grading and repairing select areas of the roadway identified as needing additional structural support to extend its service life.

Travelers will be directed to one-lane traffic via flaggers and pilot cars. Expect reduced speeds and delays. Cyclists and motorcyclists are encouraged to use extreme caution.

“MDT and Knife River are committed to another safe and successful construction season on the Big Mountain pavement preservation project,” Kurtis Paulson, from Knife River, stated in the release. “We encourage drivers and cyclists to stay alert when traveling through active work zones.”

This pavement overlay process aims to extend the roadway’s service life for years to come, according to the release.

For more information about the Big Mountain Road project, including construction schedules and updates, visit the project webpage at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/bigmountain/.

Big Sky Public Relations will provide project updates to keep the public engaged throughout construction. Those interested in receiving this information are encouraged to contact Dawn May at [email protected] or call the project hotline at (406) 207-4484, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Members of the public can also sign up for text updates by texting BIGMTN to 41411.

[email protected]